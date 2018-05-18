Retrophin (RTRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

RTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Retrophin opened at $27.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.04. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.32 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter worth $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

