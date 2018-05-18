Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2018 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2018 – Royal Gold was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2018 – Royal Gold was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Royal Gold traded up $0.24, hitting $88.53, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $388,650. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

