Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Finning (FTT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning (TSE: FTT) recently:

5/14/2018 – Finning had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Finning had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Finning had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

5/11/2018 – Finning had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

5/11/2018 – Finning had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

4/26/2018 – Finning was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$36.25.

FTT stock opened at C$32.38 on Friday. Finning has a 1-year low of C$24.29 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

In related news, insider Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 8,700 shares of Finning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total value of C$292,233.00. Also, insider Yutronic Pedro Anton Damjanic sold 1,053 shares of Finning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.20, for a total value of C$34,959.60.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

