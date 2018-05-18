Research Analysts Set Expectations for thyssenkrupp’s FY2018 Earnings (TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

