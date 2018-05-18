Research Analysts Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Appert forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.67%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Shares of Thomson Reuters opened at $39.07 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

