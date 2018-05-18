Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tyson Foods (TSN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN):

5/10/2018 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tyson Foods has underperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of higher wage and freight costs which have been a hurdle for long. Evidently, higher freight expenses affected operating income in Beef, Chicken, Pork and Prepared Foods segments during the second quarter. These hurdles are expected to linger in fiscal 2018. Apart from this, Tyson Foods faces headwinds such as volatility in the prices and availability of raw materials. Nonetheless, the company should continue gaining from the strong performance in its Chicken, Beef and Prepared Foods segments, courtesy of rising demand for protein-rich products. In fact, this, combined with cost savings from the Financial Fitness program and positive synergies from the AdvancePierre’ buyout, bolstered the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 performance. Encouragingly, Tyson Foods expects such upsides to sustain in the forthcoming periods.”

5/10/2018 – Tyson Foods is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Tyson Foods was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Tyson Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

5/8/2018 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tyson Foods has surpassed the industry in the past year owing to strong performance in all business segments, particularly Chicken and Beef. The Prepared Foods category has also been depicting solid growth in particular, courtesy of rising demand for protein-packed brands and synergies from the AdvancePierre’ buyout. Notably, solid volumes across most units and savings from Financial Fitness program fueled Tyson Foods’ results in first-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein both the top and bottom line rose year over year and topped estimates. Such upsides also led to a heartening outlook for fiscal 2018. However, the company continues to incur higher wage and freight costs due to tightening market conditions. These hurdles are expected to linger and increase cost burden in fiscal 2018. Estimates have also been witnessing a downtrend ahead of the company's second-quarter fiscal 2018 results.”

4/20/2018 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2018 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $83.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00. They wrote, “We are reducing the rating to SELL on the shares and cutting our estimates meaningfully.””

4/2/2018 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2018 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $67.29. 54,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $68.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,149,593.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,239,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,755,000 after acquiring an additional 104,412 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 970,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

