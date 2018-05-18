Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO):

5/17/2018 – Take-Two Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/17/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was given a new $126.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Take-Two Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

5/16/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Take Two is benefiting from higher digital revenues and portfolio strength. Moreover, management expects Social Point to contribute 5% of the net bookings in the current fiscal. The company’s attempts to strengthen its presence in the lucrative e-sports market look prudent. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the hit-driven and competitive nature of the video game industry begets caution. The continuous delay in the launch of the much awaited Red Dead Redemption 2 is a concern. Further, higher acquisition costs as well as growing popularity of Epic Games’ Fortnite remain overhang.”

5/11/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Take Two is benefiting from higher digital revenues and portfolio strength. Moreover, management expects Social Point to contribute 5% of the net bookings in the current fiscal. The company’s attempts to strengthen its presence in the lucrative e-sports market look prudent. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the hit-driven and competitive nature of the video game industry begets caution. The continuous delay in the launch of the much awaited Red Dead Redemption 2 is a concern.”

5/3/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Take-Two Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Take-Two Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Take Two’s biggest problem is that it depends heavily on a handful of franchises, namely Grand Auto Theft and NBA 2K series. The company’s dependence on few customers to drive sales is concerning. Moreover, the hit-driven and competitive nature of the video game industry begets caution. The continuous delay in the launch of the much awaited Red Dead Redemption 2 is a concern. Estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, strength in digital business and foray into e-sports bodes well for long-term growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/30/2018 – Take-Two Interactive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.94. 39,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Take-Two Interactive has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $114.65.

Get Take-Two Interactive alerts:

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. Take-Two Interactive had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $24,117,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 227,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $21,799,498.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,131 shares of company stock valued at $47,069,206. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive in the first quarter worth $76,940,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $67,703,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 1,446.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 517,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483,646 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,898,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 403,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 172.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 323,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.