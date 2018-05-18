Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ):

5/14/2018 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/29/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) announced 1Q18 (March) EPS of $2.00, which were well above our $1.73 estimate and the $1.77 Street mean. A lower tax added $0.22 to EPS. DPZ reported a strong quarter with better-than-expected comps of +8.3% in the U.S. and +5.0% outside the U.S, which we argue should allay investor concerns about increased competition in the restaurant delivery space.””

4/18/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2018 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $246.55 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $246.85 and a 52-week high of $249.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $785.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total value of $15,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

