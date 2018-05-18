Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec’s Q2 2018 Earnings (STN)

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE STN opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stantec has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

