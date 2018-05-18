Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 Earnings (DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,806 shares during the period. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.