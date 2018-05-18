Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2018 Earnings (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.75, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Zegart acquired 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $34,998.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $285,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,565 shares of company stock valued at $357,391. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,346,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 827,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,223,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,908,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

