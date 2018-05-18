Rentokil Initial (RTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) recently:

5/17/2018 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2018 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 310 ($4.21) to GBX 320 ($4.34). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2018 – Rentokil Initial had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2018 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 315 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.48). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Rentokil Initial had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 343 ($4.65) price target on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 335 ($4.54).

4/13/2018 – Rentokil Initial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on the stock.

4/6/2018 – Rentokil Initial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

RTO stock opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.42) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.20 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.80 ($4.60).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a GBX 2.74 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.14.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 55,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £170,225.44 ($230,908.08). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £262,000 ($355,398.81).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.