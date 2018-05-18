RELX Group (RELX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of RELX Group (NYSE:RELX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in RELX Group were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RELX Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RELX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RELX Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in RELX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in RELX Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 590,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX Group opened at $21.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. RELX Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from RELX Group’s previous None dividend of $0.15. RELX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered RELX Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered RELX Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised RELX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered RELX Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RELX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RELX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

