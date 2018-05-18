Regional REIT (RGL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.85

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT opened at GBX 99.99 ($1.36) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.46).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

