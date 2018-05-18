Regional Management (RM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Regional Management (NYSE:RM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regional Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.7217237876297 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

RM opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 48.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,880.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

