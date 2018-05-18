Red Eagle Mining (R) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 249912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Red Eagle Mining Company Profile

Red Eagle Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa Rosa Gold Project located in Antioquia, Colombia, as well as holds 100% interests in the Vetas Gold, California Gold, and Santa Ana Silver Projects.

