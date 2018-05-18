Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/2/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro opened at $85.84 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $84.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.43). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 53.81%.

In other news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $701,614.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 18,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,534,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,138 shares of company stock worth $5,196,797. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,516,000 after acquiring an additional 442,933 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,694,000 after acquiring an additional 110,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 853,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

