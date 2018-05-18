Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parkland Fuel (PKI)

Parkland Fuel (TSE: PKI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.50.

5/4/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

5/3/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$34.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/20/2018 – Parkland Fuel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland Fuel opened at C$31.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$23.41 and a 1 year high of C$32.03.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Parkland Fuel had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.49%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Douglas Scott Haugh bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$256,190.00. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.98 per share, with a total value of C$44,970.00.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

