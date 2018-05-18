Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) recently:

5/14/2018 – Arch Capital Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo.

5/4/2018 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2018 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2018 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/24/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2018 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Arch Capital Group opened at $78.82 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.63 per share, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,638.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,981,620. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

