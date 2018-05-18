Realty Income Co. (O) Stake Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,762,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 18 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. DA Davidson raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

