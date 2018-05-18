Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Receives $32.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,278. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Realogy has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Realogy had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

