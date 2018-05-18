Raven Industries (RAVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.87%.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $42.15 on Friday. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Rick Parod purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $114,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

