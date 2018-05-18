Rapid7 (RPD) Director Timothy P. Mcadam Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rapid7 opened at $30.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 122.32% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,765,000 after buying an additional 331,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,204,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 14,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 796,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 791,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,486,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

