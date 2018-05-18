Randgold Resources (RRS) Receives GBX 7,502.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,502.86 ($101.78).

RRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($108.52) target price (down from GBX 9,000 ($122.08)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randgold Resources to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($89.53) to GBX 4,900 ($66.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,000 ($94.95) to GBX 7,300 ($99.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Randgold Resources to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 7,800 ($105.81) to GBX 7,700 ($104.45) in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

LON:RRS opened at GBX 5,746 ($77.94) on Tuesday. Randgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5,760 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,255 ($111.98).

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

