Radian Group (RDN) Holdings Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,617,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 993,400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,198,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 856,375 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Radian Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,362,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,903,000 after purchasing an additional 815,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Radian Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 736,875 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Radian Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Radian Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Franklin Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $728,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Radian Group has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $16.20.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.47 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

