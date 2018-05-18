Quidel (QDEL) & Immunomedics (IMMU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 3.08% 12.54% 4.75% Immunomedics -8,708.96% N/A -47.04%

87.8% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Quidel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quidel and Immunomedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 0 0 6 2 3.25 Immunomedics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quidel presently has a consensus price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Immunomedics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Immunomedics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Quidel.

Risk & Volatility

Quidel has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quidel and Immunomedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $277.74 million 8.53 -$8.16 million ($0.07) -903.57 Immunomedics $3.09 million 1,131.91 -$153.20 million ($0.81) -25.80

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Immunomedics. Quidel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunomedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quidel beats Immunomedics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. It also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, the company offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody; and a collaboration agreement with University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to expand IMMU-132 into prostate cancer. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

