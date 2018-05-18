Quaker Chemical (KWR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

KWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical opened at $154.16 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 28.34%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Adrian Steeples sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $294,215.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $200,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,442. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 57.6% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

