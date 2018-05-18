QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for QTS Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 million. QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

QTS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

QTS Realty Trust opened at $34.38 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.59. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,223 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,020,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $21,329,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $18,282,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.