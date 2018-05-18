Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Gluskin Sheff Reduced by Analyst (GS)

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gluskin Sheff in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gluskin Sheff alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gluskin Sheff from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.58.

Shares of TSE:GS opened at C$16.77 on Wednesday. Gluskin Sheff has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.20.

In related news, insider Jim Demetris Bantis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock worth $733,810.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

About Gluskin Sheff

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.