Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Raised by Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.25.

TSE:EQB opened at C$56.15 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$48.01 and a twelve month high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. Equitable Group had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other Equitable Group news, insider Stephen Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$540,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $3,889,780.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

