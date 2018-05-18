Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for American Express (AXP) Increased by Jefferies Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

American Express opened at $101.22 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Express has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $3,395,939.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,027 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Express by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,872,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 325,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $763,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,655,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,692,000 after purchasing an additional 209,808 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.