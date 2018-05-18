Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Cut by Raymond James

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity.

