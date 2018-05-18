Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Decreased by Leerink Swann (VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) – Leerink Swann decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCRA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of Vocera Communications opened at $25.66 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -85.53 and a beta of -0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vocera Communications by 51.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $272,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,283 shares of company stock worth $1,057,522. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

