Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Reduced by Analyst (NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $540.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.43 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.