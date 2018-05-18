Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (CPT) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.69 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $92.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Camden Property Trust opened at $83.36 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 198,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

