Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for American Express (AXP) Cut by Jefferies Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.03 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $101.22 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $882,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $296,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,027 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

