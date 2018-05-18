Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers (TOL) Lifted by Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $42.40 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96,774 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

