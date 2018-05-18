Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline Cut by Analyst (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline opened at $24.83 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

