Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Orthopediatrics Reduced by Piper Jaffray (KIDS)

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Orthopediatrics opened at $19.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 29,471 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $528,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 11,145 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $199,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock worth $1,269,578 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc �, PediPlates �, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc � Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.