Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Mallinckrodt Lifted by B. Riley (MNK)

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Shares of Mallinckrodt opened at $16.07 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $4,190,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.