Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Decreased by Jefferies Group

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.62. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $18.89.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $40,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $78,242.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,524,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

