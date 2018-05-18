Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Lifted by Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KALA. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

KALA stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

