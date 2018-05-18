Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Decreased by First Analysis (FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at First Analysis decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Sunday, May 13th. First Analysis analyst L. Berlin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FISV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fiserv by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fiserv by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $2,406,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 353 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $21,804.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $12,121,810. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.