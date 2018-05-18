Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Reduced by Jefferies Group (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $137.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.04.

Diamondback Energy opened at $136.26 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $130.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $883,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,773. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

