Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for BEST Decreased by Analyst (BSTI)

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for BEST in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BEST’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get BEST alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on BEST and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Shares of BSTI stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. BEST has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BEST by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,698,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 768,989 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in BEST by 1,686.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,614,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BEST by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,565 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in BEST by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,136,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BEST by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 65,241 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.