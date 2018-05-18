Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Issued By Capital One (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Capital One boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Capital One analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Capital One also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT opened at $19.58 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

