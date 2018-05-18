Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) Issued By William Blair

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – William Blair upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). William Blair also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIFE. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase cut aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of LIFE opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other aTyr Pharma news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, sold 3,209,316 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $2,984,663.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.