Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy (FANG) Issued By Jefferies Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $15.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.04.

FANG opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $130.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $883,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,620 shares of company stock worth $1,567,773. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

