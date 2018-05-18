Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Materials Issued By Northcoast Research (EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the construction company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

NYSE:EXP opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $107.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.