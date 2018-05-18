Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cequence Energy (CQE) Issued By Cormark

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cequence Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Cequence Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Cequence Energy opened at C$0.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cequence Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.26.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.40 million. Cequence Energy had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

About Cequence Energy

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its principal property is the Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

